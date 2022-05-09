Kanye West releases ‘Life of the Party’ music video on Mother's Day

Kanye West – aka Ye’s much-awaited video for the track Life Of The Party has finally arrived on May 9.
The Praise the God crooner, 44, has released his new music video in honor of Mother’s Day. The video also features several throwback photos of Kanye from his childhood and it also features his late mom Donda West.
On the deluxe edition of Donda, which came in at 32 tracks long, the Life of the Party song is a collaboration with André 3000. The new video will be available on Ye’s official YouTube channel, along with other digital platforms.
Meanwhile, the Life of the Party video will also be featured in the debut television commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.
A press release for the video and collection said, 'In a seamless alignment between Ye’s creative platforms[,] new visuals bridge the multidisciplinary artist’s past and future.’
'Photos from Ye’s childhood have been updated to inlay pieces from the forthcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga creative exploration.'
Kendrick Lamar recently used Deepfakes to change into other black artists in 'The Heart Part 5' music video
Halle Berry reflected on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from 'another mother'
Fans swarmed Johnny Depp’s car as he exits the court
Behavior analysts shed light on the identity of the real aggressor’ behind Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s abuse
Chris Rock took the stage of his stand-up comedy gig and didn’t forget to take a dig at Will Smith
Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet to make her first major public appearance at her great-grandmother's event