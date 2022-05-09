Halle Berry pays heartfelt tribute to her 5th-grade teacher on Mother’s Day

Hollywood actress Halle Berry took the opportunity to cherish the beautiful bond of motherhood by reflecting on the special love she received from the ‘other mothers’ on this Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actress, 55, paid a touching tribute to her 5th-grade teacher Yvonne Sims, whom she explained has been like a second mother to her.

Sharing some adorable clicks with her teacher, Berry penned down a sweet note that reads, "On Mother's Day, not only do I reflect on what it truly means to be a mother — and the importance of a mother's love — I also reflect on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from 'another mother.'"

The X-Men actress further added, "Yvonne Sims has been my 'Other Mother' since she was my 5th grade teacher. Without her guidance, wisdom, patience and most importantly, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me in all the stages of my life, I'm not so sure I'd still be here."

The Call star concluded her note on, "I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let's also celebrate our 'OTHER MOTHERS!' Happy Mother's Day!"

In her IG Story, the Bruised actress - who is mother to daughter Nahla Ariela, 14, and 8½-year-old son Maceo Robert - also shared a photo of her hand covered in gold jewelry, adorned with her kids' names. "Mother's Day BLING," she wrote in the caption.