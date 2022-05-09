Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow pens tribute to late dad on Mother’s Day

Late Paul Walker was dedicated to a heartfelt tribute by his daughter Meadow who commemorated Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old California native shared a couple of throwback photos of her goofing around with the Fast and Furious star who died at 40 in a horrific car accident on November 30 2013.
“Happy Mother's Day to all of the wonderful mothers in this world,” Meadow wrote on the photo.
“On Mother's Day, I'd like to thank my pops for being the best parent in the world,” she added.
“To anyone who doesn't have a mom, I love you,” she sent love to her followers.
Talking about her being brought up by Paul, Meadow told Vogue last year that she was ‘quite a tomboy’.
The model, who has walked for famed labels including Givenchy and Proenza Schouler, spilt to the magazine, “The way I was raised, especially with my dad, there wasn’t a focus on [makeup]. We would do boys’ activities, roll around in the mud, play soccer and just be crazy.”
Doctor Strange 2' debuts to heroic $185 million
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, in the clip, can be seen wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day at basketball game
Meghan and Harry chose the "wrong timing" to introduce Lilibet to the Queen, according to the royal expert
Harry and Meghan paid a fleeting visit to the Queen and Prince Charles before heading to the Invictus Games last month
Victoria Beckham showcases her fit physique in head-to-toe black ensemble
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have split up and moved on from each other but the love remains!