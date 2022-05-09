Khloe Kardashian wishes mom Kris Jenner on Mother’s Day

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian extended love and sweet wishes to mom Kris Jenner on Mother’s Day, calling her the ‘Queen of the world.’
Sharing adorable photos with mom on Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “With all my heart I love you. With all my soul I need you. Happy Mother’s Day to the Queen of the world (in my eyes).”
“Thank you for everything you have done for us. Thank you for being our teacher, protector, guiding light, mentor, best friend, magical mommy…. The list is endless. You are pure perfection and I can’t imagine a second without you. I love you mommy!! Happy Mother’s Day,” she concluded.
Commenting on the post, Kris Jenner said “I love you more than you can ever imagine” followed by numerous heart emojis.
