Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to reunite with Kate and William at St Paul's Cathedral next month

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton at thanksgiving event on June 3.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their attendance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month. The couple would also rub shoulders with the Cambridges at St Paul's Cathedral in first week of June.

The Fab Four - as they were once termed - were last seen together publicly in March 2020, at Westminster Abbey, with commentators claiming the tension between the two couples was plain to see.

The couple did pay a fleeting visit to the Queen and Prince Charles before heading to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month. During their surprise visit to the Windsor Castle, the couple did not meet Kate Middleton and Prince William.



Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the thanksgiving event at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3. The trip may bring the royals closer and provide an opportunity to remove the differences as Archie and Lilibet would also accompany their parents this time.