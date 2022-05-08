Kendall Jenner sets beau Devin Booker's picture as phone lock screen

Kendall Jenner appeared smitten with her beau Devin Booker as the 818 Tequila mogul showed off her phone’s lock screen, featuring NBA star’s dapper photo.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old super model took the charge to promote Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

Jenner dropped a screenshot of notification of the episode on her IG story.

However, her 235 million followers were more drawn toward the diva’s lock screen, giving a glimpse of Booker’s black-and-white photo from behind.

The couple sparked dating rumours in May 2018. Talking about her personal life, Kendall told Vogue in 2019.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be.” she said.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” she added.

“Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”