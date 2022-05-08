Queen Elizabeth has savage response to family member wanting to shoot her dogs

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth may be older in age, but her wit is as sharp as ever, with a recent revelation proving just how witty the monarch can get if you cross her the wrong way, specially about her beloved dogs!

The monarch’s love for her dogs is well-known around the world, and she is known to have owned some 30 corgis during her lifetime.

So then, for a royal family member to say that the dogs should be ‘shot’ is quite the comment, which got quite the reply from the Queen!

According to a My London report, Princess Michael of Kent, who is known to have a sharp tongue and has commented on everything from the décor at Windsor Castle to ‘boring’ older royals, once shared her view on the Queen’s beloved corgis.

When asked what she thought of the pets, Princess Michael is said to have replied saying that they should be shot down.

To this shocking comment, came an equally shocking reply from the Queen, who, according to a testimony in the book The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II, replied: “They're better behaved than she is.”

For the unversed, Princess Michael of Kent joined the British Royal Family after marrying Prince Michael of Kent in 1978. She was previously known as Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz and was a Roman Catholic divorcee.