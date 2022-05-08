Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones returns to Miami to surprise mom on birthday

US rapper Kanye West new girlfriend Chaney Jones flew back to Miami from Tokyo to surprise her parents for her mother’s birthday.



Chaney took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her mother’s birthday celebrations as she returned to Miami from Japan, where she enjoyed a romantic vacation with boyfriend Kanye West.

She posted a video in her Insta stories with her parents, saying “Flew back to Miami to surprise my parents for my mom’s birthday” followed by a heart emoji.

In the caption of another clip, Chaney says, “My heart is so full. 18 hours of traveling and this was reaction.”

Last week, Chaney posted loved-up photo of herself cuddling up to beau Kanye West as they stood together and overlooked the tree-lined Omotesandō street in Tokyo.