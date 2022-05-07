'Friends’ Actor Mike Hagerty breathes his last at age 67

Friends star Mike Hagerty, who played the iconic role of Mr Treeger in hit sitcom, passed away on Thursday.

The heartbreaking news was shared by his HBO show Somebody Somewhere's co-star Bridget Everett in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles.”

“A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” the statement added.

It continued: “Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

He played the recurring role of Mr Treeger in five episodes on the famous comedy show as Superintendent of Monica Gellar (played by Courteney cox) and Rachel Green's (played by Jennifer Aniston) apartment building in New York City.



Hagerty first appeared in season 1 of the show and his last scene was recorded in show’s 8th season. The cause of his death is still unknown.