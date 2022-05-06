I became aware of conspiracy against my govt last year: Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaking during a podcast. — Instagram/ imrankhan.pti

In a recent podcast, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that he became aware of the conspiracy against his government in July last year.

Khan said that there were threats of civil war in Afghanistan which is why he did not want to change the intelligence chief during difficult times.

"Our soldiers were being martyred, so I wanted the intelligence chief, who had served for five years already, to stay as it was the most difficult of times," he said.



Khan added that his move was misinterpreted.

"Yet, they [the then Opposition] created the impression that I wanted the former director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz to be the next army chief," he said.

The PTI chairman went on to say that he had also learned last year that the PML-N was planning to "re-enter" the government.

"I had already learned about it in July last year that they [the then Opposition] had made a complete plan to overthrow the PTI-led government," Khan maintained.

"That's the reason I did not want the intelligence chief to be changed until the winter was over. It wasn't a secret."

He said that throughout the time he was in power, he never made a decision that deviated from the principles of merit.

"I couldn't even think of making any decisions about the appointment of the army chief without considering merit. I would like my army to be strong. There was no such thing in mind, yet they spread rumours about my preference for Faiz Hameed as the chief of army staff."

Aleem Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen sought illegal benefits from me

During the podcast, Khan also talked about his former aides Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen, saying that he distanced himself from them after they sought "illegal benefits" from him.

Khan, sharing the details of those benefits, said: “Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi”, adding "from then onwards, I developed differences with him."

Talking about Tareen, the PTI chairman stated that his problem was the sugar mill scandal on which a commission was also formed.

“Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter, differences developed with Tareen.”