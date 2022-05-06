Amber Heard’s lawyers accuse Johnny Depp’s team of ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor’

Amber Heard’s entire counsel slams Johnny Depp’s transformation from “prosecutor to persecutor.”

The revelation has been issued by Heard’s spokesperson, and according to People magazine they claimed, “As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor.”

“They boast that Mr Depp's story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.”

They even went as far as to question, “If Mr Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms Heard and promised to put the ‘monster away for good’.”

Heard's spokesperson also alleged that the actor has looming “disappointments” about Mr Depp's “inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team.”

While “That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced.”

“Mr Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers."

Before concluding the spokesperson added, “Mr Depp's behaviour in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage.”

“Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”