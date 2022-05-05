Brooklyn Beckham poses with wife Nicola Peltz at Met Gala in ex-girlfriend's presence

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stole the spotlight at Met Gala on Monday night as the Chef's ex-girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz was also present at the event.

The couple, dressed up in gorgeous outfits, turned heads amidst their first public appearance since a $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach, Miami, Florida.

However, the event could have been an unpleasant fair as the 23-year-old chef’s girlfriend was also among the VIP guests at the event, pointed out the Hello Magazine.

Looking stunning in a shimmery platinum overcoat with undone tie and white trousers, Moretz walked down the same red carpet his former beau posed on with his wife.

Beckham and Moretz dated for four years from 2014 and 2018.

Talking about the break-up, the 25-year-old actor told The Sunday Times' Style magazine, “Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged.”

“And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things,” she said.