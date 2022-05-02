Piers Morgan shocked as Netflix cancels Meghan Markle’s animated series

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his shock after the Netflix cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl.'



Reacting to the news, the outspoken senior journalist turned to Twitter and retweeted a Deadline Hollywood tweet which reads: “#MeghanMarkle series cut by @netflix as unroyal reality kicks in for stock sagging streamer.”

Morgan commented, “Oh no! I do hope nobody rang the boss of Netflix to demand they fire her…”

Streaming platform Netflix said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content.

Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.