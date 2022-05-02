Johnny Depp popularity increases amid trial

Johnny Depp's popularity seems to be growing online as the actor is about to hit 15 million followers on Instagram.

His Instagram account has seen a sharp rise in followers as he started appearing in a court in a case involving his former wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for defamation after she accused him of abuse.

Depp has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last six weeks.