Kate Middleton, Prince William to celebrate Princess Charlotte birthday on Monday

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate the seventh birthday of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Monday, May 2.



According to a report by the Mirror UK, the doting mom Duchess of Cambridge always wants to make birthdays of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis very special.

It further said, Kate Middleton stays up late as part of an adorable tradition and makes a very own birthday cake for her kids.

“I love making the cake,” the Duchess had told baking expert Mary Berry in 2019 when it comes to her children’s birthdays.

Kate Middleton will follow the same tradition for Princess Charlotte’s birthday, it added.