George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney flaunts her fit figure in chic outfit

George Clooney's sweet wife Amal Clooney showcased her svelte figure in knitted vest and flared jeans as she left NYC hotel with her mother Baria Alamuddin on Saturday.

The human rights attorney, 44, looked smashing in her stylish ensemble of jeans and a knitted vest as she enjoyed another day in the Big Apple with her mother, who followed close behind.



The gorgeous lady has been spending time in New York City this week for work, and catching up with her US friends.



She showed off her svelte figure in the nude vest which she teamed with dark blue flared denim. To elevate her look, she shades and carried a suede bag, while her long curled locks were left loose around her shoulders.

Clooney raised voice on potential war crimes perpetrated by Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine during an informal meeting of the Security Council.