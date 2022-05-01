Original ‘That '70s Show’ cast will reunite for Netflix spin-off ‘That '90s Show’

It’s finally happening!

The original cast of That '70s Show is set to reunite for the spin-off series The ‘90s Show on Netflix.

After announcing the upcoming '90s-set spinoff of That '70s Show, the streaming giant confirmed on Saturday that original stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama will make special guest appearances on the sequel.

Hyping fans’ excitement, Netflix also teased the first look at Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman on That '90s Show.

Taking to Twitter, Smith, 78, shared the photo with Rupp, 71, sitting at the Formans' kitchen table. "Same Red and Kitty. Different decade," he wrote.

Additionally, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos join the cast as the show's young new stars.

A plot description from Netflix reads: "Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

The original show, which aired for eight seasons on Fox from 1998 to 2006, followed Point Place teens Eric Forman (Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Prepon), Michael Kelso (Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Kunis), Steven Hyde (Masterson), and Fez (Valderrama) as they navigated life, love, and adolescence in 1970s Wisconsin.