Pete Davidson tattoos Kim Kardashian and her kids’ initials on neck: See

File Footage

Pete Davidson’s love for Kim Kardashian and her four kids seems to know no bounds, with the comedian reportedly branding his neck with their initials in his latest show of love.



According to The Hollywood Life, the Saturday Night Live comedian showed off his new ink over the weekend after finishing up his set for the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

In paparazzi pictures doing the rounds since, Pete was seen leaving the threatre with Kim by his hide, and while his face appeared scruffy, it couldn’t hide the initials well enough, with the new tattoo appearing to read: KNSCP.

It is understood that the first initial stands for Kim, and the NSCP for her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim shares the four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West.