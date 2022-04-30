Katie Holmes confirms dating musician Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes is making no effort to hide her new romance with musician Bobby Wooten III.

The Dawson’s Creek star and Grammy-nominated singer were spotted packing on the PDA in the New York Coty on Friday.

The Batman actress confirmed her new romance with Bobby after the two were spotted taking a stroll in Central Park.

They were also clicked walking hand in hand and with their arms wrapped around each other.

PEOPLE magazine reported that they eventually left the park to visit the Guggenheim Museum along with Katie’s mom, Kathy Holmes.

This has been the first time since Holmes’ made her romance public after she and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. broke up in May 2021 after about eight months of dating.

Prior to Vitolo, Holmes dated Jamie Foxx for six years and was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. She shares 16-year-old daughter Suri with Cruise.