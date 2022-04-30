Andrew Garfield wants the acting break to make things work with ex Alyssa Miller: Insider

File Footage

Andres Garfield wants some time off work to focus on making things work with his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Miller.

A film source spilled to The Sun, “Andrew’s decision to take a break was driven by a lot of factors and one of them was Alyssa.”

“They had something really special and their time apart has made him think twice. Andrew wants to settle down and have a more normal life. And he can see a future with him and Alyssa,” the source added.

The source further shared, “Of course it is early days but he's made it clear a reconciliation is something he wants to work towards.”

The couple parted ways last month due to their hectic work schedules after they made their first public appearance at the SAG Awards in February 2022.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old told Variety that he will be stepping back from acting to ‘rest for a little bit’ and focus on life.

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be, and just be a bit of a person for a while,” he shared with the publication.

However, speculations started soon after that Garfield is retiring from acting. The actor then clarified the rumours during an appearance on The View.

“I'm just having a holiday,” he said. "I think people make a story out of nothing. I'm not retiring."

“I've been working hard and I've been loving the work that I'm doing, but also, I need to take a month or so. A month of a break, maybe two,” Garfield added.



