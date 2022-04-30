Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West AIDS rumour in new comedy gig

Pete Davidson is taking a swipe at Kanye West in his new stand-up comedy.
The 28-year-old star, who is making a comedy comeback after a short hiatus amid romance with Kim Kardashian, is set to address West's AIDS comment about him.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Davidson branded the rapper a 'genius' in his “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl" show.
He also poked fun at how being humiliated is “weird when you can’t do anything about it.”
Earlier this year, in January, Kanye West was reportedly involved in spreading rumours that AIDS- ridden Pete Davidson is a threat to ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Page Six later reported that Davidson rubbished all such claims by dubbing them “nonsense."
The SNL star “ignored all of the Kanye hate out of respect for Kim.”
The lifestyle of Depp, who has been the owner of 45 luxury cars, a yacht and several properties including an island,...
Health woes force Celine Dion to postpone Europe tour
90's pop sensation Taz from Stereo Nation passes away
K-pop band ATEEZ will play London’s Wembley arena
Amnesia increasing among royal family members says expert
UK primary school says its student was lucky to meet Meghan Markle in The Hague