Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West AIDS rumour in new comedy gig

Pete Davidson is taking a swipe at Kanye West in his new stand-up comedy.

The 28-year-old star, who is making a comedy comeback after a short hiatus amid romance with Kim Kardashian, is set to address West's AIDS comment about him.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Davidson branded the rapper a 'genius' in his “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl" show.

He also poked fun at how being humiliated is “weird when you can’t do anything about it.”

Earlier this year, in January, Kanye West was reportedly involved in spreading rumours that AIDS- ridden Pete Davidson is a threat to ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Page Six later reported that Davidson rubbished all such claims by dubbing them “nonsense."

The SNL star “ignored all of the Kanye hate out of respect for Kim.”