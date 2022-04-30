Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding kiss video goes viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 29.



According to some reports, the nuptials of the Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton was one of the most widely watched weddings of all time on April 29, 2011.

Later, Queen Elizabeth had hosted a reception for the couple and their guests at Buckingham Palace, and the Prince of Wales hosted a further private dinner in the evening.

Prince William and Kate also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for RAF flypast and shared two kisses.

Now, 11 years after their marriage, a video of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kiss on the balcony is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the royal fans once again.

Meanwhile, the royal fans have extended sweet wishes to William and Kate Middleton on their 11th wedding anniversary.

