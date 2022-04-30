Insiders share Johnny Depp’s ‘heartbreaking’ hope for Amber Heard defamation verdict

Johnny Depp reportedly has ‘heartbreakingly hopeful’ plans for his defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Inside sources broke them all during an interview with HollywoodLife and hinted at Depp’s confidence in the judiciary system.

Reportedly, Depp feels ‘a lot more’ optimistic’ about his chances of winning the $50 million defamation suit.

Plus, with it being stateside this time around, Depp feels ‘confidence welling up’ each time he sees his fans supporting him.

According to the insiders, “Despite everything that went down with the case in London, Johnny is feeling more and more confident as the days in court for this trial have progressed.”

“This time around feels very different since they’re back in the States and Johnny has supporters who weren’t able to be there for him previously.”

Even Depp’s friends have formed a bubble of support around him and sources claim, “Not only supporters outside the courthouse, but his friends and family who have come and sat front row in court, and who have testified on his behalf.”

“It means the world to Johnny and he is feeling hopeful that he will be vindicated once and for all.”