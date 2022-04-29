Juhi Chawla celebrates 34 years of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is celebrating 34 years of her film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with Aamir Khan.



Chawla took to Instagram and shared a video based on clips from the film, saying, “Profound gratitude to Nasir saab, Mansoor, Kiran Deohans, Aamir and the whole team for the gift of QSQT … for the absolute delightful, memorable moments we had during the making of it.”

She further said, “The film became the foundation stone of my career ... else i might have been nowhere deeply grateful…!!

“34 Years of QSQT”

The film also features Aamir Khan in the lead roles.

Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film was released in 1988.