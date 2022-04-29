Priyanka Chopra relaxes by pool in her L. A mansion, grooves to 90s desi songs

Priyanka Chopra is taking a break from her new mommy duties as she shares a glimpse into her ‘self-care’ session from her beautiful Los Angeles home.

On Friday, the White Tiger actress posted a bunch of videos while spending some relaxing time by the pool and grooving to classic Bollywood hits from the 90s.

Sharing the short video clips, in which PeeCee is seen donning a gorgeous black swimsuit, in the caption, she wrote, “When you get a few unexpected hours of self-care. Sound on. Can you recognise the songs I am listening to? Share in the comments.”

Fans took to the comments section to make guesses and shower the starlet with love and appreciation. A fan commented, “This woman just doesn’t age. Skin is glowing. Pure perfection.” Another wrote, “Omg those are my fav songs.”

Priyanka has been stationed at her L. A. home, where she lives with her husband, U.S singer Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child, reportedly a girl named Marie Malti Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year.