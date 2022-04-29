Brad Pitt dons large fake nose to play John Gilbert in recent clips of 'Babylon'

FileFootage

Brad Pitt perfectly nailed playing the role of John Gilbert as the first footage of the upcoming movie Babylon was presented at CinemaCon.



Directed by La La Land director Damien Chazelle, the film released its never-before-seen clips on Thursday, April 28.

The video showed the Hollywood A-lister wearing a tank, and white boxers and flaunting a large prosthetic nose.

The much-awaited project also features Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Spike Jonze, Samara Weaving, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, and Olivia Wilde and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Flea.

Meanwhile, fans are unimpressed over Calva “being left out of headlines” as he was nowhere to be seen in the latest footage.

The Mexican star plays the role of a young actor who is determined to step into Hollywood.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “The lead of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon is Mexican actor Diego Calva and it’s frustrating seeing him already getting left out of headlines and discussions about the film.”