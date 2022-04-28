Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane in rare snap with late father: See here

Priyanka Chopra recently got nostalgic as she shared a throwback photo of her and her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra on her social media.



The Quantico star had a special bond with her father who passed away on June 10, 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the Sky is Pink actress posted an adorable photo in which the ‘little Chopra’ could be seen smiling in her father’s arms.

Beside the image, the 39-year-old penned an emotional caption, it read, “Daddy’s lil girl.”





The father-daughter post garnered a lot of love from celebrity friends and fans.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza dropped in heart emoticons under the post.

Another Nigerian actress and humanitarian Oghenekaro Itene wrote, “Adorable with heart face emojis

Meanwhile, the Padmavat actress along with her husband Nick Jonas revealed daughter’s name as Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas last week.

On the work front, she will be seen in movies including Jee Le Zaraa, Citadel and It’s Coming To Me.