Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane in rare snap with late father: See here

Priyanka Chopra recently got nostalgic as she shared a throwback photo of her and her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra on her social media.
The Quantico star had a special bond with her father who passed away on June 10, 2013 after a long battle with cancer.
Taking to Instagram, the Sky is Pink actress posted an adorable photo in which the ‘little Chopra’ could be seen smiling in her father’s arms.
Beside the image, the 39-year-old penned an emotional caption, it read, “Daddy’s lil girl.”
The father-daughter post garnered a lot of love from celebrity friends and fans.
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza dropped in heart emoticons under the post.
Another Nigerian actress and humanitarian Oghenekaro Itene wrote, “Adorable with heart face emojis
Meanwhile, the Padmavat actress along with her husband Nick Jonas revealed daughter’s name as Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas last week.
On the work front, she will be seen in movies including Jee Le Zaraa, Citadel and It’s Coming To Me.
Matthew Hutchins called out the police department for releasing the body-cam video from 'Rust' set
Khalil Ur Rehman says he committed a sin by casting Mahira Khan as lead in ‘Sadqay Tumhare’
Ewan McGregor married Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a small ceremony on Tuesday
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's kids were kept in dark about Travis Barker's proposal
Billie Eilish, Sarah Michelle Gellar shower love to each other on social media
Elon Musk reportedly had a brief romantic fling with Amber Heard after her breakup with Johnny Depp