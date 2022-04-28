Shailene Woodley shares a cryptic quote following breakup with Aaron Rodgers: ‘Grief is praise’

File Footage

Shailene Woodley dropped a cryptic quote about 'grief' following her breakup with Aaron Rodgers after giving their romance another chance.



Taking to Instagram, The Last Letter from Your Lover star posted a cryptic quote in her story giving a hint to her followers about her state of mind after parting ways with her beau.

The message read, "Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them.”

"Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses," it added.

The message concluded, "Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the paint we already feel.”

Earlier, an insider had revealed to E! News, “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron but she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.”

“There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again,” the source added.

The couple previously broke up in February after being engaged for a year when sources claimed that they both are ‘very different people.’

However, the 30-year-old actor was spotted with the sports star several times after splitting as they gave their romance another chance.