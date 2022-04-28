File Footage

Ewan McGregor and wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead were spotted packed on PDA as they stepped out first time after their marriage.



In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the couple even flaunted their wedding rings and cuddled with each other while out on lunch in Downtown, Los Angeles.

The Christopher Robin actor opted for a simple grey T shirt paired with white pants and black cardigan. He also wore a checkered cap and brown boots.

On the other hand, the new bride stunned in casual clothes as she donned a knee length grey dress. The 10 Cloverfield Lane actor radiated glow with her no makeup look and her hair styled with a black hair band.

The newlyweds walked hand in hand and even locked lips as they enjoyed their lunch in their simple yet stylish attires.

Check out the pictures here:

Newlyweds Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth step out first time after tying the knot: See pics





Earlier, a source had spilled to People Magazine that the actors had a small outdoor wedding event with close friends and family on Tuesday.

The insider had told the outlet, “It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony.”

“It was lovely and joyful,” the source added. “The menu was farm-to-table.”

The report shared, “They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”