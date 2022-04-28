Elon Musk not needed to testify for Depp-Heard defamation trial

Elon Musk would not have to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial, confirmed The Post.



As per the publication, the Twitter owner was listed as potential witness for Heard at the start of the trial, but now the Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro said Wednesday his client won’t take the stand in a Virginia courtroom.

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the tech billionaire became “infatuated” with the actress after meeting on the set of Robert Rodriguez’s Machete Kills in 2013.

However, in April 2017, the Aquaman star went official by sharing a photo of the two on Instagram after her split with Depp.

Over the time, the couple spotted on several public outings, but a year later, both Musk and Heard called off their relation.

Depp’s ex-wife confirmed the split on her social media.

“Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain quieter. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close,” she wrote.





To note, Musk’s name was dragged in during Depp’s unsuccessful U.K. libel case against a tabloid, when the Pirates of the Caribbean star accused the Tesla founder of "having an affair with his ex-wife while she was still married to him".