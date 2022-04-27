Dakota Johnson spots Johnny Depp injured figure in 2015 video: 'She knew'

Dakota Johnson identified Johnny Depp's severed finger back in 2015.



The duo, who worked in Black Mass attended Venice Film Festival that year where Depp's injury caught the eyes of the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

In the clip, the actress instantly inquires about the finger before bursting into laughter as Johnny shrugs it away with a cheeky joke.

Fans point out a still unconvinced Johnson decides to sit back and not ask further questions. 'She knew' one TikTok user commented.

On the second day of his testimony, Johnny described the alleged argument between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard that led to his finger being cut off.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been,” Depp said of the immediate aftermath of Heard cut his finger with the vodka bottles.