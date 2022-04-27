Piers Morgan’s new TV show Uncensored outshines rivals in ratings

The first episode of Piers Morgan’s new talk show averaged 318,000 viewers, with talkTV beating out rivals during the same time slot, according to Independent.

The outspoken TV presenter's Uncensored debuted on Monday (25 April) night at 8pm. In the first episode, the 57-year-old host invited former US president Donald Trump on as his first guest.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter's heavily publicised interview reportedly won a two per cent share of all television viewing at the time, with audience numbers peaking at 397,000. Not all viewers, however, stayed to watch the full one-hour broadcast.

The first episode of Piers Morgan: Uncensored opened with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais.



Morgan used the introduction for his new show to make a scathing dig at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



In his opening statement, Piers promised that he would ‘defeat this insidious, joyless societal scourge, with those most effective of democracy-preserving weapons – common sense, and truth’.



‘And that’s the truth, by the way, not your truth. And definitely not Princess Pinocchio’s truth,’ he added, as an image of Meghan with a Pinocchio nose superimposed onto her face appeared on the screen next to him.'

During Piers’ interview with Donald Trump for TalkTV, the former US President expressed his view that Harry is ‘whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen’. ‘I’m not a fan of Meghan, I’m not a fan, and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose,’ he stated.



Morgan also lashed out at ‘hypocrite celebrities’, who he believes ‘preach one thing, while doing the complete opposite themselves’ while promoting ‘equality’.