Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard made Paul Bettany’s son broke into tears

Johnny Depp recently alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard was such a bully that she made Paul Bettany’s son cry after demeaning him.



During defamation trial at the Fairfax County Courthouse on Monday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star testified that Heard was “envious of his friendship with WandaVision actor”.

He further claimed that his ex-wife felt threatened by the time the two actors spent with each other.

When his lawyers inquired about Heard’s relation with Bettany, the 58-year-old described her “past interactions with the Legion actor as “abominable”.

“Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany, mainly because we had become such close friends, and for her he was a threat and would take me away from her, with regard to if Paul Bettany were getting the attention from me, that was a show-stopper. It would cause all kinds of unpleasantries,” he added.

Depp recalled that once Heard had a row over lunch with Bettany and she would not let him talk over. So, when the latter’s son intervened to pacify the matter, the Aquaman actress did not resist to belittle him to the point he broke down in tears.

“He voiced his opinion, and Ms Heard demeaned that young man to the point of where he burst into tears and walked away,” added the Alice in Wonderland actor.

To note, Bettany came in the picture when Depp was being cross-examined during trial, after which he confirmed that they both “had done recreational drugs at times”.

Both friends ‘text messages were also made into evidence as in few chats, they joked about “drowning and burning Heard”.