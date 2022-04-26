‘Stranger Things’ star Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite

Stranger Things actor Cary Elwes was treated in a hospital recently after getting bitten by a rattlesnake

Stranger Things actor Cary Elwes was treated in a hospital recently after getting bitten by a rattlesnake recently, reported Sky News.

The actor, who also played Westley in the 1987 hit The Princess Bride, took to social media to share a photo of his finger, swollen black and blue from the bit, and to thank emergency services for helping him.

Elwes shared: “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care.”

The actor went on to state: “Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

Elwes’ Stranger Things co-star Randy Havens responded to his social media post, saying: “Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way.”

According to reports, 59-year-old Elwes, who was also seen in Saw and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was bitten by the snake while working in his yard.