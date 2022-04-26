Prince William is leaving emotions aside in Prince Andrew decisions, says author

Prince William leaving emotions aside in Prince Andrew decisions, says author

Prince William wants nothing to do with Prince Andrew and strongly opposes his public duty comeback.

Sources had earlier reported that the Duke of Cambridge had a major role in stripping Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Author Robert Jobson now adds that in fact, William was much more 'calm' and certain of the decision, unlike the emotional Queen and Prince Charles.

In his book, William at 40, Jobson reveals that the Duke went "straight" to the Queen "telling her calmly and clearly that Andrew’s role in the Royal Family had become untenable".

One source told the author: "The decision over the Duke of York was very difficult for the Queen and the Prince of Wales.

"They were obviously closer to Andrew than his nephew was. He could evaluate just how damaging his uncle was to the long-term future of the Monarchy."

While another added: "There will be no public role or comeback for York, if the Duke of Cambridge has any input on the matter – and let me assure you, he does. He should be banished, as far as Prince William is concerned."