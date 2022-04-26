Prince William performs royal duties on behalf of Queen

Duke of Cambridge Prince William performed royal duties on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to mark Anzac Day 2022 on Monday.



On behalf of the Queen, Prince William laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on Whitehall before attending the service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Since King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey in 1916, Anzac Day has been observed in London, commemorating all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and recognising all those who have served.

Later, Prince William and Kate shared stunning photos from the service.

They said, “Commemorating Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and paying thanks to all those who have served this #AnzacDay.”



