Fans slam Khloe Kardashian over setting 'parking garage' for daughter True's toy cars

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has been facing criticism for flaunting her fortune online.

In a throwback clip from the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the Good American founder was seen bringing in organizers to help set up the garage. "This is a plethora of True's automobiles," the reality star said in a video, which has been resurfaced online recently.

"This is a little mish-moshy. I just don't know..... like how to make it look nicer," she said in the clip posted on TikTok.

The cars collection includes at least 12 pieces worth thousands of dollars.

The organizers were then seen rearranging the cars, laying down blush pink tape, and adding cones to make the "parking garage" look the best it can be.

Taking a look at the garage makeover, Khloe was seen exclaiming, "Oh...my...God!"

Watching the clip, fans took to the comments and criticized why a 4-year-old needed that many cars and a garage for them.

"I know they have the money but why so many cars Maybe a few but this is crazy," commented one fan. "Rich people problems!" said another.

While many others commented that Khloe should definitely donate some of them.

The viral clip was originally from 2020 KUWTK, back when True was only two years old.