Britney Spears announces she is taking a little ‘social media hiatus’

Britney Spears announces she is taking a ‘social media hiatus’ for some time

Britney Spears shared she is taking a 'social media hiatus' after she was recently bashed by her ex-husband Kevin Federline on accusations that he refused to meet her while she was pregnant with his baby.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Pop shared the news with her 40 million followers that she’s going on a short social media break.

She wrote with a video of a miniature baby, “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!!”

“I send my love and God bless you all,” the Toxic singer added.

This came after the mom-to-be talked about her perinatal depression during her earlier pregnancies while she claimed that her ex-husband had refused to see her when she flew to New York to meet him.

She wrote in the now-deleted post, “But geez my ex-husband (Federline) wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!”

However, Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan reacted to the allegations in a video obtained by TMZ, “(Britney's account) is completely the opposite of what's true, she knows that.”

He issued a warning to the mother-to-be, saying, “She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history.”

The attorney further added that the story about Federline is ‘completely erroneous’ and that the musician won’t stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support for Spears back in the day.

He continued: “But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that's completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact.”

Britney announced she was pregnant with a baby with partner Sam Asghari earlier in April. The singer is already a mother to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with Federline.