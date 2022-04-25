Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make first public appearance as couple at Mark Twain Prize

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson made their first public appearance together at the 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her beau sat side by side at the star-studded ceremony.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning in black sequined gown with hair slicked back in a low ponytail.

Kim and Pete applauded for comedian Jon Stewart, who became the 23rd recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The Mark Twain prize is named after novelist and essayist Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known by his pen name, Mark Twain.

Other stars, who also attended the event included Steve Carell and wife Nancy, Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney, The Office actor Ed Helms, Insecure stars Yvonne Orji and Chinedu Unaka, and comedian Samantha Bee.