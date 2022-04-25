KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the first solar eclipse of the year 2022 will not be visible from Pakistan.
The PMD said this partial solar eclipse will occur at midnight between April 30 and May 1. It will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
The different phases of solar eclipse are:
