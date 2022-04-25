 
Monday April 25, 2022
Sci-Tech

First solar eclipse of the year 2022 will not be visible from Pakistan, says PMD

By Web Desk
April 25, 2022
A representative image of the solar eclipse. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the first solar eclipse of the year 2022 will not be visible from Pakistan.

The PMD said this partial solar eclipse will occur at midnight between April 30 and May 1. It will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

The different phases of solar eclipse are:

  • Partial eclipse begins at 23:45 PST (30th April)
  • Maximum eclipse at 01:42 PST (01st May)
  • Partial eclipse ends at 03:38 PST (01st May)