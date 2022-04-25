Prince William and Kate Middleton hit 13.5 million Instagram followers after son's birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Instagram account has reached 13.5 million mark.
The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit 13.5 million followers on Instagram after Kate Middleton shared a couple of pictures of the couple's son Prince Louis.
The Duchess posted the pictures which she took recently on the fourth birthday of her son.
The first two pictures posted ahead of Louis's birthday were liked by almost a million people on the photo and video sharing application, a milestone the couple's post rarely reach.
David Beckham's wife Victoria shares several clips from her glamorous stay at The Palace Merano, Italy
Karan Johar also posted a happy selfie with Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian was recently accused of changing her entire style for fiancé Travis Barker
'I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,' Machine Gun Kelly told Kelly Clarkson on her show this weekend
'Meghan has done all she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family and Great Britain', claims Margaret Thatcher's...
Romeo Beckham was recently reported to have been planning low-key wedding with Mia Regan