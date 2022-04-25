Video: Prince Edward's wife Sophie almost had her sunglasses knocked off

Prince Edward and Sophie arrived in St Lucia as they began their seven-day tour of the Caribbean.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex landed on the island after the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission told them to avoid "phoney sanctimony" over slavery.
The commission wrote an open letter criticising the Royal Family for past comments on slavery.
Reporter Josh Payne shared a video of the royal couple's visit to botanical gardens which shows the Countess of Wessex almost had her sunglasses knocked off by a friendly Amazona guildingii - the national bird of St Vincent And The Grenadines - during her visit to the island’s botanical gardens.
