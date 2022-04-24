Georgina Rodriguez's close pal hopes to see her smile again, says she would soon overcome the tragedy

Georgina Rodriguez's close friend Ivan Garcia has said he is hoping to see her smile again very soon following the death of her infant son in childbirth.



Garcia, one of the friends the model calls the 'Darlings' who appeared on her Netflix show I Am Georgina, said last week had been 'very complicated' following the passing of the baby boy twin she was expecting with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to him, the Spanish model is 'very strong' and would get lots of help from her friends and family to overcome the tragedy.

Ivan told Spanish TV programme Ya Son las 8: 'It's been a very complicated week which is normal.

' It's a very nice photo but it also has a lot of sadness. We were expecting two little people and it couldn't be.'

'He added: 'I'm not going to say anything because they've asked for privacy but the baby boy was a little person who was very loved.

'She's always said her children come first and she will give the baby girl all her love.

'Cristiano and Georgina are a very close couple. Georgina is very strong and she knows we're all here.



'She knows her circle of family and friends is going to help her. I hope we can see her really smiling again soon.'

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo returned home with their newborn daughter on Thursday and shared an adorable family photo to give hope their fans that they will soon overcome the tragedy.

