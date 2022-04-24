Varun Dhawan turns 35, celebrates birthday on ‘Bawaal’ sets

Varun Dhawan turns a year older as he is celebrating his 35th birthday today (April 24).

During his busy work schedule, the Coolie No.1 actor decided to mark his special day on the sets of his upcoming film Bawaal.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Student of the Year heartthrob shared a glimpse from his big day celebrations inside his vanity van, which was decorated with blue and golden balloons.

Sharing the post, Varun wrote, "It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release".

The Kalank actor looked dapper in a crisp white shirt paired with beige colour pants. Within minutes fans and fellow industry peers showered his post with love and wishes.

Actress Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Happy happy happy birthday @varundvn may all your bday wishes come true," while one of his fans wrote, "Happy birthday you achieve more success in your life sir".

Currently, Varun is shooting Nitesh Tiwari's directorial project Bawaal, which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be released on April 7, 2023.

Apart from this, the Badlapur actor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani and in Bhediya, opposite Kriti Sanon.