John Legend reveals whether his children like his music: ‘Be good to my ego’

John Legend breaks down whether his children prefer his songs during late-night jam sessions or car rides.

The singer got candid about everything in his latest interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, “It's good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot. They love other artists too, but in the car, they'll request me a lot.”

However, that does not mean their choices align either, since Legend reveals, “Luna likes a lot of girl pop and R&B.”

"She likes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and people like that. Chrissy and Luna's tastes are similar."

But "Miles, honestly, if you ask him who his favourite artist is, it's me. I'm probably second or third for Luna.”