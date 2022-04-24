Prince Harry makes announcement regarding next Invictus Games

The next Invictus Games would take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada in 2025, Prince Harry announced.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle moved to Vancouver Island when they stepped back as senior members of the royal family, before settling in California.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Hague for Invictus Games 2022 after meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

It was Meghan's first meeting with the Queen after she stepped down as a senior member of the British royal family.

The royal couple is now living in California with their two children.