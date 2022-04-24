 
Sunday April 24, 2022
Prince Harry makes announcement regarding next Invictus Games

By Web Desk
April 24, 2022
The next Invictus Games would take place  in   Vancouver and Whistler, Canada in 2025, Prince Harry announced.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle moved to Vancouver Island when they stepped back as senior members of the royal family, before settling in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the Hague for Invictus Games 2022 after meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

It was Meghan's first meeting with the Queen after she stepped down as a senior member of the British royal family.

The royal couple is now living in California with their two children.