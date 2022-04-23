Kourtney Kardashian lauded for respecting people’s privacy amid Disneyland trip

Kourtney Kardashian, who is busy making most of her time with family, was recently lauded by fans for respecting the privacy of other people.

The Poosh founder left fans swooning over lovely pictures from the family’s gleeful time, however, fans couldn’t stop themselves from pointing out a detail in the background.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a cute click of her son Reign, from her birthday day out.

The little munchkin, dressed up in dungarees and a striped tee, was seen sipping an iced drink with a cute toy in his hand.

But fans were focused on the blurred faces of people behind the seven-year-old.

“Did anyone else notice the people's faces weirdly blurred out in the pic of Reign?" one fan wrote while another added: "Ermmmm the faces in the crowd..."

Another user showered praises over the reality star, “You are awesome for blurring those kids' faces out. You never know if they've just left a difficult situation or if they're in foster care or what their situation maybe."