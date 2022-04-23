Meghan Markle afraid new book will strengthen her enemies

Meghan Markle is worried upcoming book about her will put her reputation in shambles.

Neil Sean in the latest episode on his YouTube channel talks about a particular book in the works, written by Tom Bower.

According to the author, 'truth' about the Duchess of Sussex will be unfolded in the book.

Mr Sean claimed: "This time he's now looked into the past life of the now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

"According to very good sources, Meghan's concerned that this particular book could damage her image.

"Meghan is concerned by who spoke to Mr Bower and as her team have pointed out, how rock solid these claims are.

"Either way, a lot of people's money is simply on Mr Bower's book rather than the forthcoming memoir from Prince Harry."

A source told The Sun last year: "This is the book Meghan will be dreading.

"Tom doesn't pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research.

"No stone will be left unturned.

"Tom has previously worked with some of his subjects, and even spent time trailing them, but it has been made perfectly clear to him that this will not be an option with Meghan. She wants no part of it."

The claim comes days after Meghan went to see the Queen at the Windsor castle, two years after snubbing her royal duties over racism claims.