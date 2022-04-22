Queen’s aides ‘moving heaven’ to ensure she attends derby amid mobility crisis

File Footage

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth may not be feeling all too well but she is ‘absolutely determined’ to see her horses run the course at the upcoming Platinum Jubilee Epson Derby, reported Express UK.



It comes as the Queen was said to be unable to commit to any of the royal events planned for her Platinum Jubilee owing to her mobility issues.

Talking to The Daily Mail, royal aides have suggested that they’re “moving heaven and earth” to make sure that it is possible for the Queen to attend the Epsom Derby.

One Palace aide said: “She really is absolutely determined to attend.”

The have already suggested numerous ways it can be done and one suggestion includes rerouting her car parking spot to one directly in front of the royal box at the derby.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly has three contenders in this years races, including Reach For The Moon, General Idea, and Educator.

Reach For The Moon was notably bred at the Royal Stud at the royals’ Norfolk estate, Sandringham.