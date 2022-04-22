Prince Harry tells Invictus athletes that ‘he’s doomed’

File Footage

Prince Harry claims that he is ‘doomed’ to living his life with a balding head, reported People magazine.



Harry, 37, joked about his thinning hair and receding hairline during the filming of a Dutch TV show to promote the Invictus Games, which are currently taking place in the Netherlands.

In the promotional clip, Harry was seen chatting up some Dutch athletes, and as one of them was getting makeup done on his forehead, he joked: “You’ve got a lot more to be done there.”

The athlete, Bart van der Burg, replied with his own joke saying that it ‘won’t take a long time’ for him to go bald.

To this, Harry hilarious replied: “But you're slower than me. I'm already... I'm doomed.”

Harry’s latest quip is in classic taste for the royal brothers; his brother Prince William is also known to have often joked about his own balding head.